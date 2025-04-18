NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.53. 23,076,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,126,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NIO Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

