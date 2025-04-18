NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.27.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

