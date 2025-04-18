NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,070 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

