NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,568,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 675,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

