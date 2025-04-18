NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,401 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

