NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after buying an additional 1,928,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

