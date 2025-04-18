Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.74 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

