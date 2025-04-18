Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares traded.
Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a P/E ratio of -59.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25.
Nanotech Security Company Profile
Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nanotech Security
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.