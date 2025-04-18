Nano-X Imaging’s (NNOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NNOX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.03. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 465.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1,755.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

