Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Mitsubishi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2 %
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
