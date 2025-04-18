MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.24 and last traded at $82.43. Approximately 356,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 774,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.89.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.