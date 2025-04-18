MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $92.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.46.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET
Institutional Trading of MetLife
MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %
MetLife stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. MetLife has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.