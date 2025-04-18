Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MMC opened at $220.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $196.72 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

