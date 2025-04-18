Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00.

Equitable Stock Up 1.1 %

Equitable stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,705,000 after purchasing an additional 535,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,752,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

