Mark Barrysmith Sells 1,595 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $29,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,979.46. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 12,019 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $305,522.98.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $30,243.60.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 4,525,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,877,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,320,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $62,387,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

