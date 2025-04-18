Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.05% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR opened at $47.28 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

