Mariner LLC Acquires 273,870 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,870 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 2.87% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.