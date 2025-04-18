Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

