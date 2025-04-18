Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

