Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $22.34. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 404 shares.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

