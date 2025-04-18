Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

