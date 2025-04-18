Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 244,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 53,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Lion Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

