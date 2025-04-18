Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,661,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,773,027 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.