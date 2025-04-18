Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 565.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 34,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 102.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 294.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

