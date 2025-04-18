KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 556,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $72.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

