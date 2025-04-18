Jump Financial LLC Sells 22,083 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,083 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 172,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 486,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $1.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

