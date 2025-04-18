JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

