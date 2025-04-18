JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $230.37 and last traded at $232.45. 1,730,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,428,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

