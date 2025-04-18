Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 257.90 ($3.42). Approximately 102,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.23).

Journeo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £44.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journeo

Journeo Company Profile

In related news, insider Nick Lowe acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £18,760 ($24,890.54). 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

