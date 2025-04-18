Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.19. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 11,926 shares.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

