J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.54 ($8.18) and traded as high as GBX 623.50 ($8.27). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 619 ($8.21), with a volume of 115,195 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
J D Wetherspoon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.