J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.54 ($8.18) and traded as high as GBX 623.50 ($8.27). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 619 ($8.21), with a volume of 115,195 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 583.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £726.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.