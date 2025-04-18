iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,880,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 443,721 shares.The stock last traded at $105.22 and had previously closed at $105.12.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

