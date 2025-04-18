iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,855,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

