iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

