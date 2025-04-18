iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of USRT opened at $55.01 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

