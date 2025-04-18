iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.