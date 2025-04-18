iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $528.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $544.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

