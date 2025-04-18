iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIA stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $77.87.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

