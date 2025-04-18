Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM opened at $9.51 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

