Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 4.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

