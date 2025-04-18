Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Intellinetics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

