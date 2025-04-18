Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Intellinetics Price Performance
Shares of Intellinetics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellinetics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.