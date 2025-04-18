Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 28,688 shares changing hands.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59.

About Integrated Diagnostics

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

