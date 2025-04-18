Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 139 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

