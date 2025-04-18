Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,223,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.