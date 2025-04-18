Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Holdings Lifted by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $43,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

