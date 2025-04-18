Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $24.73 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

