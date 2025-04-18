Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $35.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $41.70.
