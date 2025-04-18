Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $35.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

About Huhtamäki Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.