HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,315.37 ($110.33) and traded as low as GBX 8,163 ($108.31). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,256 ($109.54), with a volume of 46,572 shares trading hands.
HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,439.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,316.18.
