Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

About Representative Westerman

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

