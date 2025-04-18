Holcombe Financial Inc. Invests $24.68 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,025,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,678,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 20.3% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Holcombe Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

